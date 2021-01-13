$99.73 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce sales of $99.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.67 million and the highest is $102.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $398.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.96 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $379.57 million, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $404.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 61.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in First Busey by 56.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

