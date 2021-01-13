Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 90,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.71. 139,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

