Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

