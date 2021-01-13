AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABCL) Quiet Period Set To End on January 20th

AbCellera Biologics’ (NASDAQ:ABCL) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 20th. AbCellera Biologics had issued 24,150,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $483,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During AbCellera Biologics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

