Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Trading Down 1.1%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.71. 8,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 27,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JEQ)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
Read More: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.