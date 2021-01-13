Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Trading Down 1.1%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.71. 8,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 27,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,409,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JEQ)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

