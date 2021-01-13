Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $16.41. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 16,912 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADN. CIBC downgraded shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.85. The firm has a market cap of C$273.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

