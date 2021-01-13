Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 43,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Accenture by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

ACN opened at $258.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

