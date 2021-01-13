ACKRELL SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Trading Up 0.6%

ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 24,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 89,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

About ACKRELL SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

There is no company description available for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co

