Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.77. 98,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

