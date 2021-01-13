Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.03. 140,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

