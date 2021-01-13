Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.97. 213,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The stock has a market cap of $173.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

