Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) (LON:ACT) Shares Down 6.7%

Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) (LON:ACT)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65). 16,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 12,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.62.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard that provides actionable data for service providers to pinpoint the cause of poor digital quality.

