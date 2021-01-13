AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AT. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.25. The company had a trading volume of 366,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,536. The stock has a market cap of C$910.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$22.44.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total value of C$149,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,395,700. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,626,466.10. Insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,116,646 in the last 90 days.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

