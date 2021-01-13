AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ACUIF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 261,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,809. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

