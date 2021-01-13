Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,876.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.67 or 0.02965732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00391017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.69 or 0.01319782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.17 or 0.00556373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.00440962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00305124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020123 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.