Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells $13,739.10 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 2,234 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $13,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William C. Bertrand, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,499 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $18,649.67.

On Monday, December 14th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00.

ADAP opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $766.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,779,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $505,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 257,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

