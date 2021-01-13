AdEx One Day Trading Volume Tops $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00382763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.77 or 0.04196672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

