Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,693.05

Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,693.05 and traded as high as $3,011.00. Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) shares last traded at $2,961.00, with a volume of 228,718 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,905.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,693.05.

About Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

