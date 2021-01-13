Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 2,707 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $16,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11.

ADAP stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $766.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $505,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.