Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Price Down 84% Over Last Week

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 84% against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $53.99 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00396366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Advanced Internet Block is a project designed to get funds through the value of the coin itself in order to invest in the field of real estate, internet(mobile) application and future infrastructure and reinvest back in the coin's development. 99.998% of AIB's supply was premined and 500000 AIB remained to be mined during the next 10 years. “

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

