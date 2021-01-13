Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,589 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 128.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.24.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

