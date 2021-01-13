Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the December 15th total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.18. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Get Advaxis alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Advaxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.