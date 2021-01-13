Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 73,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,600. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aegon by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1,672.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

