aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Hits $66.52 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. aelf has a total market cap of $66.52 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00398655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.44 or 0.04329806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

