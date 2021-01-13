African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) Trading 3% Higher

African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 153,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 351,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.79 target price on African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

