AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.04

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.04 and last traded at $115.56, with a volume of 11697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $186,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,691.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after acquiring an additional 366,732 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $13,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $10,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

