Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $127.33. The company had a trading volume of 57,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,083. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

