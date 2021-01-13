AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Trading Up 0.1%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 4,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Separately, BidaskClub cut AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get AGM Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.