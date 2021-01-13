Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,537. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,318,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,330,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

