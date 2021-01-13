AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.00 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $54,717.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Profile

AIDUS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

