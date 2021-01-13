AIDUS TOKEN Price Hits $0.0099 (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $4.32 million and $55,149.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00371412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.51 or 0.04016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS TOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

