AiLink Token Price Tops $0.0000 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One AiLink Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. AiLink Token has a market cap of $109,073.25 and approximately $167.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052319 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1,035.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002642 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002650 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

AiLink Token Profile

ALI is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

