Aion Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $37.53 million and $2.74 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.27 or 0.99700154 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.24 or 0.00390473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00619443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00140857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002378 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00027946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.