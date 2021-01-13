Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Air China stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Air China has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air China will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

