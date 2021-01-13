Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) received a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.11 ($3.66).

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €4.96 ($5.84). The company had a trading volume of 4,595,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.98. Air France-KLM SA has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

