Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.89). Approximately 59,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 217,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.70 ($0.90).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.05. The stock has a market cap of £43.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Air Partner plc (AIR.L) Company Profile (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

