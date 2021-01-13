Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

NYSE APD traded up $7.61 on Wednesday, hitting $290.67. 1,601,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.56 and a 200-day moving average of $283.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

