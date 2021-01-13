Airbloc (ABL) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Airbloc has a market cap of $3.08 million and $58,792.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00401459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.73 or 0.04304424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.