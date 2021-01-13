AIREA plc (AIEA.L) (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of AIREA plc (AIEA.L) (LON:AIEA) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). Approximately 7,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.41 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

About AIREA plc (AIEA.L) (LON:AIEA)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

