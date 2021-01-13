Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 119.0% in December

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the December 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $33.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

