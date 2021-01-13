Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 553316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.44.

Get Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$291.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$65,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$327,920.40. Also, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,640.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.