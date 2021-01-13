Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.