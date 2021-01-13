Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

