Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Down 5.8%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.17. 926,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,677,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

The company has a market cap of $394.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

