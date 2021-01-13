Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALFVY opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

ALFVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

