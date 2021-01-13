Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ALFVY stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,711. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.