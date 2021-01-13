ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALJJ stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALJ Regional stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ALJ Regional worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

