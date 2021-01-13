Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alkermes by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 116,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,193,000 after acquiring an additional 166,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 132,733 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,648,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.