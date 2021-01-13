All Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $4.12 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $49,340.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00376493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.29 or 0.03998610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

SOC is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

