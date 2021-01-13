Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.43) Per Share

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $157.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Allakos by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.